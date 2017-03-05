Sergio Dionisio/Getty Pictures

The pygmy hippopotamus is a significant mammal indigenous to the forests and swamps of western Africa (the distinct title liberiensis means “of Liberia”, as this is where the large majority dwell). The pygmy hippo is reclusive and nocturnal. It is one particular of only two extant species in the Hippopotamidae family members, the other getting its a lot bigger cousin the typical hippopotamus.

The pygmy hippopotamus displays lots of terrestrial adaptations, but like its bigger cousin, it is semi-aquatic and relies on proximity to h2o to maintain its pores and skin moisturized and its system temperature neat. Behaviors this kind of as mating and providing birth might arise in h2o or on land. The pygmy hippo is herbivorous, feeding on ferns, broad-leaved plants, grasses and fruits it finds in the forests.

A rare nocturnal forest creature, the pygmy hippopotamus is a tough animal to analyze in the wild. Pygmy hippos had been mysterious exterior of West Africa right up until the 19th century. Released to zoos in the early twentieth century, they breed effectively in captivity and the large majority of study is derived from zoo specimens. The survival of the species in captivity is more confident than in the wild: the Planet Conservation Union estimates that there are much less than 3,000 pygmy hippos remaining in the wild. Pygmy hippos are primarily threatened by decline of habitat, as forests are logged and transformed to farm land, and are also vulnerable to poaching, hunting, purely natural predators and war.

On pics: Shots: Monifa, a one particular thirty day period previous little one Pygmy Hippopotamus at Taronga Zoo on November 7, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. Monifa is the very first Pygmy Hippopotamus to be born at Taronga Zoo in the earlier 20 a few a long time.

