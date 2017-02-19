From murderers, thieves and hookers, these are the faces of the many who were captured on digicam at the cheapest details of their life. And although many people would say mugshots of the previous keep a selected curiosity, 1 man confesses what begun as an first fascination turned into an obsession. Mark Michaelson has collected more than ten,000 photographs of gentlemen and girls of all races and ages, taken following their operate-ins with the law.

More info: Collectors Weekly (h/t: vintag.es)

The New York-based mostly artwork director and graphic designer mentioned he has constantly been drawn to ‘Wanted’ posters, but observed when he came across his initial mugshot, ‘it was really like at initial sight,’ in accordance to Collectors Weekly.

