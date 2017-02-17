Pirouettes in a stadium, splits above Budapest – we see the standard Hungarian ballerinas ‘freed from their each day environment’ in a whole new light-weight in Tünde Dóra’s Ballerina Challenge.

The Ballerina Challenge is additional than just documentation: it is a nod of regard compensated to the most powerful essence of human motion, ballet. It is also an undistorted mirror of dancers’ ambitions – it is been fourteen a long time considering the fact that Dane Shitagi has made a decision to immortalize the superb talent of oversea ballet dancers in an unconventional collection of images to reveal the mysterious gracefulness in their actions for all to see.

The dancers are taken absent from the phase – this time the landscapes is our dwelling space, the city milieu, easy each day daily life. The redirecting of Shitagi’s Ballerina into a additional sculptural presence took the consideration of not only bloggers local community and the global press but that of a younger Hungarian photographer, Tünde Dóra who also realized the power within.

The setting alongside the Budapest landscapes also bypasses the sterilized setting of studios and is replaced by city, virtually surreal areas as very well as a metro station or a stadium.

Ballerina Challenge Hungary communicates by its on the web surfaces on a each day basis and has posted more than a hundred very well-composed images, satisfying a person of the most delicate aspects of Hungarian ballet-lifestyle: getting the enthusiasm of dance closer to the persons of our streets.

Extra data: Fb | Instagram | ballerinaprojecthun.tumblr.com

Széchenyi thermal bathtub

Gellért Thermal Tub

House of Parliament

Széchenyi Thermal Tub

Danube

Following to the Danube

Heroes’ Sq.

Csepel Művek

Metropolis Park

Castle district

Budapest flat

Kossuth Sq.

Groupama Arena

Rudas Thermal Tub

Müpa

Parisi udvar

Margaret Island

Müpa

Good day Baby bar

Jane Haining rakpart

Chain Bridge

National Museum

Subway line four

Margaret Bridge

Chain Bridge

’56 Monument

Kossuth Sq.

Opera

Heroes’ Sq.

Várkert Bazár

Gellért Thermal Tub

Liberty Bridge