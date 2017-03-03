Mr Bo aka SA from Higher than is a proficient youthful photographer based mostly in South Australia, who uses drone to seize vivid and stunning aerial pics. “My quest for in search of amazing captures has pushed me to devise and take a look at amazing means to look at the object from a one of a kind angle,” he states. SA from Higher than strategies his outings using Google Maps and Earth, he likes to shoot textures, symmetry, lines and patterns in the setting.

Extra details: Mr Bo, Instagram, Facebook (h/t: photogrist)

