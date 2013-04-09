Photography, Art, Design

Funny Photos, World, Photography, Art, Design

follow us on

Beautiful Fantasy Art by Takaki

Takaki is a digital artist who works on beautiful fantasy and fare tale characters. As a young child she was fascinated by birds,the beautiful creatures with wings, she uses her work to reflect her inner world and express purity and ephemeral beauty.

beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki

beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki beautiful-fantasy-art-by-takaki

Filed Under: Art, Digital Art

Comments

  5. This is such beautiful art indeed! So peaceful, bright and joyful! I pray that you and your life will be enriched in many ways, as you surely enrich us!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *