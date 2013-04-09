Takaki is a digital artist who works on beautiful fantasy and fare tale characters. As a young child she was fascinated by birds,the beautiful creatures with wings, she uses her work to reflect her inner world and express purity and ephemeral beauty.
Comments
Lili Qant says
beautiful art!
Munwar Ali says
what a nice work. love it…
Nathan Hamm says
This is such beautiful art indeed! So peaceful, bright and joyful! I pray that you and your life will be enriched in many ways, as you surely enrich us!