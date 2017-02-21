Famous German photographer Heinrich Heidersberger worked on a cruise ship, the MS Atlantic, in 1954. He took countless numbers of shots of People sailing from New York to Havana — one thing People haven’t been authorized to do for almost 50 yrs.

Much more details: Heinrich Heidersberger, Spiegel (h/t: messynessychic)

An Italian close friend persuaded Heidersberger to be part of the cruise on the MS Atlantic in aspect so Heidersberger could teach him the rather new art of coloration images. The photographs disappeared for decades but resurfaced in 2001. Heidersberger himself was impressed by how well the slides had been preserved, and a series of prints are now on display screen in an exhibition identified as “MS Atlantic, New York – Cuba,” at Hamburg’s Kunstgut Gallery, as a result of April 22.

For Europeans, it’s straightforward to ignore that touring to Cuba is taboo for People. But that hasn’t generally been the scenario. Prior to Fidel Castro’s revolution in 1959, the Caribbean island was addressed as a playground for America’s wealthy, fairly like Europeans now take care of Mallorca or the south of Portugal. But because the trade and vacation embargos set by President Kennedy at the height of the Cold War, in the early ’60s, Cuba has been an illegal location for People.