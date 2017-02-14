In celebration of the extremely predicted Beauty & The Beast dwell action film coming this 12 months, this hotel in London has started off serving a special fairytale-themed menu, and it is even far more magical than you could at any time visualize.

Mrs. Potts, Chip, Cogsworth and other beloved figures appear to daily life by means of superbly thorough tableware, and even the pastries are influenced by the legendary Disney motion picture. You can now “try the grey stuff” in real daily life – which, by the way, is a white chocolate mousse that we’re confident is delicious. The menu is a desire appear genuine for Beauty & The Beast lovers previous and younger, as it also will come with champagne if preferred.

The Kensington Hotel, located at 109-113 Queen’s Gate in London, opened their “Tale As Aged As Time” Afternoon Tea for reserving before this thirty day period, and the response was immediate and wild. For the reason that of powerful need, the supply was extended right until the end of November, and has now marketed out. Cancellations could open up up new spots in advance of that date, on the other hand, so those people seeking to be a guest at this enchanted desk may possibly continue to have a probability in time.

More facts: The Kensington Hotel