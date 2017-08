Female sheet-cutter with pollen, which she collected.



These macro images of Alejandro Santillana are demonstrated in the Insects Unlocked project at the University of Texas at Austin.

Female bee sweat.



A large female carpenter's bee.



Male parallel leaf cutting bees.



Honey sweaty bee.



Male cuckoo-leaf-cutting bee.



A woman's long-legged bee.



Male double-bead long-bee.



A male hostile leaf-cutting bee.