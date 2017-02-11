History,

Before Amazon, We Had Bookmobiles: 15+ Rare Photos Of Libraries-On-Wheels

An Opened Bookmobile, 1925

An Opened Bookmobile, 1925

source

One Of The Library Bookmobiles, C. 1948.

One Of The Library Bookmobiles, C. 1948.

source

A Mobile Library In Kurdistan, Iran, 1970

A Mobile Library In Kurdistan, Iran, 1970

source

Bookmobile

Bookmobile

source

The First Bookmobile Of The Public Library Of Cincinnati, 1927

The First Bookmobile Of The Public Library Of Cincinnati, 1927

source

Inside A Bookmobile, 1960s

Inside A Bookmobile, 1960s

source

The Bookmobile In Columbia Park, C. 1940

The Bookmobile In Columbia Park, C. 1940

source

A Bookmobile In Indonesia, Early 20th Century.

A Bookmobile In Indonesia, Early 20th Century.

source

Multnomah County Library, 1926

Multnomah County Library, 1926

source

Book Caravan In Iowa, C.1927

Book Caravan In Iowa, C.1927

The Library’s Bookmobile On Compton Road, C.1933

The Library’s Bookmobile On Compton Road, C.1933

source

Greensboro, North Carolina, 1936

Greensboro, North Carolina, 1936

source

An Impatient Queue For A Dutch Bookmobile

An Impatient Queue For A Dutch Bookmobile

source

Craig Medvigny (left) And David Sutton Enjoying A Book; Eleanor Mann Substitute Traveling Branch Librarian, C. 1920s

Craig Medvigny (left) And David Sutton Enjoying A Book; Eleanor Mann Substitute Traveling Branch Librarian, C. 1920s

source

Utah State Library Bookmobile On The Road Circa 1970

Utah State Library Bookmobile On The Road Circa 1970

source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

20th centurybook distributionbookmobilesbus librariesfull-pagelibraries in vehicleslibraries inside buseslibraries of the pastlibraries on wheelsmobile libraries