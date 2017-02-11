An Opened Bookmobile, 1925
source
One Of The Library Bookmobiles, C. 1948.
source
A Mobile Library In Kurdistan, Iran, 1970
source
Bookmobile
source
The First Bookmobile Of The Public Library Of Cincinnati, 1927
source
Inside A Bookmobile, 1960s
source
The Bookmobile In Columbia Park, C. 1940
source
A Bookmobile In Indonesia, Early 20th Century.
source
Multnomah County Library, 1926
source
Book Caravan In Iowa, C.1927
The Library’s Bookmobile On Compton Road, C.1933
source
Greensboro, North Carolina, 1936
source
An Impatient Queue For A Dutch Bookmobile
source
Craig Medvigny (left) And David Sutton Enjoying A Book; Eleanor Mann Substitute Traveling Branch Librarian, C. 1920s
source
Utah State Library Bookmobile On The Road Circa 1970
source
20th centurybook distributionbookmobilesbus librariesfull-pagelibraries in vehicleslibraries inside buseslibraries of the pastlibraries on wheelsmobile libraries