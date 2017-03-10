We are a relatives of four and we generate Welcoming Toys: father Donatas carries out all the woodworking, mom Sigita decorates the toys, and daughters Saule and Goda are the most crucial critics and the inspiration driving the toys. Just before our initial daughter was born we made a decision to leave the occupied city lifetime of Vilnius and moved to the location the place trees contact the sky. Influenced by looking at our daughter develop we commenced developing picket toys for her and all the little ones in the earth.

Ecology and security is extremely crucial for us, thus the resources we use are a hundred% all-natural, biodegradable and appropriate for little ones: birch, nontoxic water-primarily based milk paint, linen strings and raw linseed oil which has both equally all-natural scent and dampness defense excellent.

We noticed that often one particular feels misplaced in the chaos of plastic, bright, loud and sparkling toys, thus we wanted to make all-natural, forest-encouraged toys – legitimate pals that little ones could hold endlessly.

