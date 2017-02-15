In this interconnected large-tech earth of anonymity, even the birds slide victims to cyberbullying. Thankfully, the human of this hen saw this incident just in time to set an stop to it. She even managed to choose a image of it for instructional uses, so the know-how can be handed to other birds out there on the Web.

Warning: If you are a hen operator and you see your birdie investing plenty of time on the Web, make sure you have a talk with it initially about the dangers of on the internet conversation. Don’t forget that birds are naive and innocent, and can not determine for themselves, so it is our obligation as grown ups to shield them. After you complete your speech about cyberbullying, never forget to instruct your hen about other comparable matters, this sort of as sabotage over sexting or Web frauds who faux to be very good but just want your dollars.

Extra info: Pepper & Friends | Fb