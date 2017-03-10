Julia Gorina is well regarded in Russia under the username ‘Fly-Fenix’ and this is no coincident: her exquisite jewellery birds astonish with their beauty and accuracy of execution. She describes, ‘I’ve always desired to be a ‘flying phoenix’ simply because a resourceful flight of views and a reborn from the ashes are my lifetime mottos.’

Artist’s is effective are exclusive and designed of the very best products according to Julia’s personal patterns. ‘Each specimen will have to say one thing, it’s a variety of a dialog amongst my client and myself,’ states the craftswoman, ‘And some factors shall continue to be unchanged: they are my real really like and regard for my do the job and my clientele.’

Julia has a whole lot of followers as she normally presents classes and conducts different workshops. But her personal signature type is well recognizable thanks to the maximum amount of mastery the craftswoman has realized. When you appear at all all those fantastic brooches, earrings, necklaces and hair clips you just simply cannot assist marveling at Julia’s skill. It’s possible it’s just some form of a trick and the artist in fact appreciates how to catch Paradise birdies? We’ll never know for positive.

Far more data: livemaster.com

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina

Birds of Paradise by Russian Artist Julia Gorina

Graphic credits: Julia Gorina