Black And White Portrait Pictures Of Famous people Taken By Norman Seeff In The nineteen seventies And nineteen eighties

The famous Los Angeles-based mostly photographer Norman Seeff has shot candid portraits of every person from Steve Employment to Patti Smith, but is possibly best recognized for his photos of musicians—The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, and Carly Simon, to identify a few.

John Travolta

In the several years 1970-1980, Seeff inaugurated his imaginative periods with artists and celebrities. His photographs of musicians and actors were normally regarded as the defining photos of artists at the peak of their vocation. Here’s a selection of 15 remarkable black and white photographs taken by Norman Seeff from between the nineteen seventies and nineteen eighties.

Much more info: Norman Seeff (ht: vintag.es)

Mick Jagger

Patti Smith

Steve Employment

John Belushi

Steve Martin

Frank Zappa

Cher

Jodie Foster

Whitney Houston

Joni Mitchell

Martin Scorsese

Dennis Hopper

Ray Charles

Blondie

