Like many creative thinkers, multi-media artist Eva Magill-Oliver is constantly filling sketchbooks with her inspired concepts and creative visions. What sets her drawing pads apart from other people, however, is that hers are not loaded with straightforward sketches or jotted notes. Rather, hers burst with colour block collages, composed of natural and organic forms, peculiar patterns, and movable parts.

Featuring inked illustrations, splashes of shiny paint, and textured paper, each blooming collage is a just one-of-a-kind aesthetic experiment. At very first glance, the curious cut-outs that comprise the explosive series may perhaps seem completely abstract. When observed much more closely, however, it will become apparent that, nevertheless minimalist and stylized, the styles are without a doubt inspired by botanical factors. “I appreciate to investigate the movements, patterns, and connections observed in the normal world,” Magill-Oliver, who calls North Carolina’s majestic mountains dwelling, clarifies on her website. “I am in awe of nature’s refined versions and how they stream and influence just one another.” This intrinsic marriage in between normal factors is current in the assortment of collages, as the artist encourages dissimilar shades and contrasting silhouettes to playfully interact with just one another.

In addition to presenting the artist’s own special interpretations of nature, the vibrant collages also serve as a usually means of meditation, reflection, and self-discovery—elements inherent to Magill-Oliver’s creative exercise and course of action. “My landscapes and abstracts are a best case in point of [the] intersection of actual physical surroundings and self-consciousness,” she suggests. “They are a straightforward illustration of a contemplative course of action and express a quiet depth that reflects my own temperament.”

You can find all of Eva’s blooming sketchbooks on her website, Instagram, and, if you’re fortunate, even a gallery in the vicinity of you. Observe the artist’s web site to hold up with her creations’s whereabouts.

For now, sneak a peek at her sophisticated assortment of pop-up collages.





























