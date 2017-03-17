With its sensationalized topic issue, vague-however-intriguing titles, and eye-catching thumbnails, it is tricky not to give in to clickbait. While pursuing such stories will likely guide you to a questionable page full of pop-up advertisements and even far more beguiling links, The Wild Detectives bookstore in Texas has located a way to enhance on the controversial phenomenon. Cleverly called Litbaits, the bookstore’s campaign ingeniously takes advantage of stirring headlines to coax persons into reading through books.

Previous 12 months, The Wild Detectives commenced sharing suspiciously scandalous posts on Fb. With enticing titles like “British person dies immediately after selfie gone wrong” and “‘Teenage girl tricked boyfriend into killing himself,” they simply appeared to be vintage clickbait. When clicked, nevertheless, the hyperlinks did not culminate in a shocking story. Instead, they directed users to website posts, the place they’d find the full-textual content of copyright-free vintage reads, like The Image of Dorian Grey by Oscar Wilde and Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Other books in on the joke involve The Superb Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, The Scarlett Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne, Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, and far more. “You fell for the bait,” each individual submit starts, “now tumble for the e book.”

The Wild Detectives outlines the idea and execution of the Litbaits experiment in a quirky online video, which you can find below. You can also find The Wild Detectives’ full listing of free novels on Medium. Happy reading through!

Scroll down to see some excellent excerpts from The Wild Detectives’ Litbaits campaign.





The Superb Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum:

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley:

Odd Scenario of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson:

Gulliver’s Travels by Jonathan Swift:

Dracula by Bram Stoker:

The Prince by Nicolo Machiavelli:





The Wild Detectives: Web-site | Fb | Instagram | Twitter

h/t: [Design Taxi]

All photographs through The Wild Detectives.