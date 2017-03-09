Renowned for its blossoming cherry trees, a great number of shrines and temples, and standard architecture, Kyoto is 1 of Japan’s best travel locations. Its bountiful natural beauty has been captured in a seemingly infinite total of pics, but 1 image-perfect snapshot has left the World wide web in awe. Captured by photographer Leslie Taylor, the spectacular photo of Kyoto presents the city’s plain natural beauty.

Not long ago posted on Reddit, the now-viral photograph depicts a tranquil, cobblestoned avenue top to the famous five-tale Yasaka Pagoda. Silhouetted towards the comfortable pinks, blues, and oranges of the sunset, the landmark looms higher than the outlets and stalls of the historic Higashiyama District—which, as any Kyoto resident can verify, is usually bustling with tourists and customers. By some means, Taylor has experienced the hotspot for the duration of a instant of tranquility, which he communicates as a result of his spectacular, softly-lit photograph.

Taylor, who specializes in landscape and travel images, has called Japan property for five decades. For the duration of his time in Japan, he has created up a lovely portfolio of internet sites sprawled across the region. His growing portfolio of photos can be viewed on Instagram.

In addition to his celebrated photo of Kyoto, Leslie Taylor has captured numerous additional spectacular shots of the town.























All photos via Leslie Taylor.