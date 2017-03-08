Photography, zz,

Breathtaking Photographs Of American Women of all ages At Do the job In the course of Globe War II


Lady performing on an plane motor at North American Aviation Inc, plant in California, 1942. (Picture by Alfred T. Palmer/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)

This female in a glass house is placing finishing touches on the bombardier nose section of a B-17F Flying Fortress navy bomber, Extensive Seashore, California, 1942. (Picture by Alfred T. Palmer/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)>

Portrait of Assembly and Repairs Division senior supervisor Eloise J. Ellis as she stands in close proximity to the tail of a Navy airplane at Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi, Texas, August 1942. (Picture by Howard R. Hollem/Getty Photos)

Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and mend division of the Naval air foundation, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA trainee from Michigan, Corpus Christi, Texas, 1942. (Picture by Howard R. Hollem/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)

Women of all ages at get the job done on bomber, Douglas Aircraft Firm, Extensive Seashore, California, 1942. (Picture by Alfred T. Palmer/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)

The very careful palms of ladies are experienced in specific aircraft engine set up responsibilities at Douglas Aircraft Firm, Extensive Seashore, California, 1942. (Picture by Alfred T. Palmer/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)

Drilling on a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp, Fort Truly worth, Texas, 1942. (Picture by Howard R. Hollem/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)

An A-20 bomber remaining riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Firm plant at Extensive Seashore, California, 1942. (Picture by Alfred T. Palmer/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)

Woman worker at lunch also absorbing California sunshine, Douglas Aircraft Firm, Extensive Seashore, California, 1942. (Picture by Alfred T. Palmer/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)

An unknown lathe operator devices parts for transportation planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Company plant, Fort Truly worth, Texas, October 1942. (Picture by Howard R. Hollem/Getty Photos)

Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transportation airplane at the Consolidated Aircraft Company plant, Fort Truly worth, Texas, 1942. (Picture by Howard R. Hollem/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)

A young woman worker of North American Aviation Integrated, performing more than the landing equipment system of a P-51 fighter airplane, Inglewood, California, 1942. (Picture by Alfred T. Palmer/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)

Heil and Co. worker Lucile Mazurek performs on black-out lamps to be utilized on Air Drive gasoline trailers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 1943. (Picture by Howard R. Hollem/Getty Photos)

Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is performing on a Vengeance dive bomber, Tennessee, 1943. (Picture by Alfred T. Palmer/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)

A single of the girls of Vilter Production Co. filing tiny gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 1943. (Picture by Howard R. Hollem/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)

A gist inspector for the Chain Belt Co. appears more than just one of the twenty five cutters for burrs just before inserting it in the inside of of a 105mm howitzer at the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 1943. (Picture by Howard R. Hollem/Buyenlarge/Getty Photos)

