Caters News

Two brothers have crafted a human catapult to fly into a lake. Johannes Schrieber, and his brother Daniel, from Frankfurt, Germany crafted the wooden contraption, which can hearth folks 5 metres into the sky and twelve metres absent. The brothers elevated a lot more than £700 by way of crowdfunding to purchase the elements, with each individual penny nicely expended as nobody has died however!

Johannes and his brother Daniel – two brothers have crafted a human catapult to fly into a lake: Caters News

The human catapult in motion: Caters News

Daniel and Johannes: generating the catapult: Caters News

Placing the catapult: Caters News

Johannes Schrieber: Caters News