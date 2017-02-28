Zupagrafika is an writer and inventive layout studio started by David Navarro and Martyna Sobecka. The studio has a distinctive affinity with publish-war modernist architecture. They are authors of award-successful publications, this kind of as: Brutal London, Blokoshka or Paris Brut.

Immediately after the achievement of their “Brutal London” paper slice-out collection (2015), Polish studio Zupagrafika is now back with their brand name new undertaking inspired by postsoviet architecture. From the functionalist panelák estates to the otherworldly concrete grand designs, the appeal of the previous Jap Bloc architecture is undoubtedly brutal.

“Brutal East” by Zupagrafika is a package of illustrated paper slice-outs celebrating publish-war architecture of Central and Jap Europe that makes it possible for you to playfully explore and reconstruct some of the most controversial edifices erected driving the Iron Curtain.

Is made up of 7 brutalist buildings to assemble, from omnipresent pre-cast housing estates to mighty publish-soviet landmarks awaiting renovation or threatened by demolition. All styles attribute quite in-depth illustrations and involve this kind of exclusive attributes of just about every making as: unique graffiti redrawn from their facades (sic!), Television set aerials, window curtains, and imperfections present on the facades of individuals which have not been renovated yet.

The package is Eco-welcoming – printed on recycled paper and cardboard, which include a shorter take note on the architects, yr of building and precise location of just about every making. Out on February 2017. Now readily available in their on line store.

Extra data: zupagrafika.com

These paper slice-outs makes it possible for you to reconstruct some of the most controversial edifices erected driving the Iron Curtain

Jap Gate Of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia.

Types attribute quite in-depth illustrations and involve quite exclusive attributes of just about every making, this kind of as Television set aerials or window curtains

This package is made up of 7 brutalist buildings to assemble, from omnipresent pre-cast housing estates to mighty publish-soviet landmarks

Sporto rūmai, Vilnius, Lithuania

Sporto rūmai, Vilnius, Lithuania

“Romanița” collective housing tower, Chisinau, Moldova

Jižní město panelák housing estate, Prague, Czech Republic

Jižní město panelák housing estate, Prague, Czech Republic

“Romanița” collective housing tower, Chisinau, Moldova

Novosmolenskaya housing sophisticated, St. Petersburg, Russia

Jap gate of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia

“Manhattan” housing sophisticated, Wrocław, Poland

House of soviets, Kaliningrad, Russia

Novosmolenskaya housing sophisticated, St. Petersburg, Russia

Novosmolenskaya housing sophisticated, St. Petersburg, Russia

Sporto rūmai, Vilnius, Lithuania

House of soviets, Kaliningrad, Russia

“Manhattan” housing sophisticated, Wrocław, Poland

Novosmolenskaya housing sophisticated, St. Petersburg, Russia

Jap gate of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia

Brutal East By Zupagrafika

Ultimate success