When wintertime in Croatia’s Plitvice Lakes Nationwide Park drags the temperatures lower ample, the rugged landscape transforms into scenes deserving of a fairytale. Captured right here in vivid detail by Budapest-dependent photographer Tamas Toth, the 16 lakes and waterfalls lie in the Kapela Mountains, part of the oldest purely natural park in southeast Europe. They were fashioned around millions of decades by what is identified as the Karst course of action, the dissolution of soluble rocks together with limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

It is this that provides the water its electric powered blue color – showing all the extra remarkable when frozen into chunky tendrils. Tamas hiked through approximately 20 inches of snow to purchase the gorgeous photographs, in excellent time in advance of summer once yet again melts the icy waterfalls back into motion.

It is pretty much like stepping straight into Narnia.

