The Eiffel Tower (French: La Tour Eiffel, nickname La dame de fer, the iron woman) is a puddle iron lattice tower situated on the Champ de Mars in Paris. Constructed in 1889, it has grow to be both of those a world icon of France and one particular of the most recognizable buildings in the globe. The tower is the tallest developing in Paris and the most-frequented paid out monument in the globe. Named for its designer, engineer Gustave Eiffel, the tower was built as the entrance arch to the 1889 World’s Good. The tower stands 324 metres (one,063 ft) tall, about the same peak as an 81-storey developing.

French engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel (1832–1923), designer of several noteworthy bridges and viaducts and most famously, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, 1880: Spencer Arnold/Getty Pictures

Stages of development Eiffel Tower: 1887–1889: Henry Guttmann/Getty Pictures

The elevator at the initial stage of the Eiffel Tower, during its development. The elevator is still made use of for conveying sightseers: A few Lions/Getty Pictures

French engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel (1832–1923), remaining, poses significant on the ways of the completed Eiffel Tower, which he developed for the 1889 Paris Exposition: Typical Photographic Agency/Getty Pictures

The Eiffel Tower built by Alexandre Gustave Eiffel for the Exposition Universelle or Entire world Good of 1889 in Paris: Hulton Archive/Getty Pictures

The Eiffel Tower developed by Gustave Eiffel and erected in 1887–1889) in the Champs-de-Mars for the Paris exhibition of 1889. It was the tallest developing in the globe till 1930: Fox Shots/Getty Pictures

Electrical staff balance significant up on the Eiffel tower in paris to transform the lights that illuminate the tower at evening, 1937: Horace Abrahams/Fox Shots/Getty Pictures