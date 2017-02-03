Bulgarian Stray Cat Get Bionic Legs



Nikolay Doychinov/AFP Photograph

Pooh, a one particular-year-old cat, who lost his hind legs in an incident and has been presented bionic paws, walks in a vet clinic in Sofia. Pooh, who is imagined to have lost his legs in a car or prepare incident very last April, is back again on the prowl thanks to Bulgarian veterinary surgeon Vladislav Zlatinov. He is the initial vet in Europe to effectively use the groundbreaking approach of Irish neuro-orthopaedic surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick, who shot to fame in 2009 when producing Oscar the initial bionic cat by fitting him with new hind legs in Britain.



