Carnival season is under way across Europe and the Americas. These pre-Lent festivals, often a blend of local pagan and Catholic traditions, usher out the winter and welcome in spring. Gathered here are images of carnivals around the world, including images from Spain, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Portugal, France, and Bolivia.

1. Carnival in Lamego in Portugal, 27 February 2017. People wear wooden masks representing kings, evil spirits and a lot of hunters who else. (Photo by Octavio Passos):

2. In Rio de Janeiro, even the dogs wear fancy clothes, February 25, 2017. (Photo: Silvia Izquierdo):

3. The first carnivals were in Italy, and the very first of them – a carnival in Venice, that with nothing can not be confused. (Photo: Fabrizio Bensch | Reuters):

4. The parade on the Grand Canal in Venice, February 12, 2017. (Photo by Marco Bertorello):

5. The first mention of the carnival in Venice belongs to 1094, although XIII-XIV centuries masks carnivals were not. (Photo by Marco Bertorello):

6. The parade in Mainz, Germany, 27 February 2017. There, is not potrollit Donald Trump? (Photo by Thomas Lohnes):

7. The Düsseldorf carnival is also held, but then Trump portrayed with the Statue of Liberty at all indecent. (Photo by Wolfgang Rattay | Reuters):

8. Get in Düsseldorf and Erdogan. (Photo by Patrik Stollarz):

9. The word “carnival” – of Spanish origin, though it is – a moot point. There are suggestions that it comes from the word «ship» (carrus navalis) – in many Spanish villages during this holiday drove through the streets of the ship or boat layout. By the way, this is Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez):

10. The most colorful and the most famous carnivals in the world are, of course, in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo by Raphael Dias):

11 samba schools in Rio de Janeiro prepare for the event thoroughly: made decorations, platforms, incredible costumes. (Photo by Raphael Dias):

12. In Spain, the costumes are simpler, but also fun in the cities, 26 February 2017. (Photo by Miguel Vidal | Reuters):

13. Cheap suits can also be creative. Druzhban in the northern Spanish countryside of Navarra, 27 February 2017. (Photo by Ander Gillenea):

14. Large-scale carnival in Nice, France, 11 February 2017. (Photo by Eric Gaillard | Reuters):

15. Witch on broomstick, Germany, February 25, 2017. (Photo by Michael Probst):

16. Wonderful Dragon. In scale it is clear that it is Rio de Janeiro. (Photo by Mauro Pimentel):

17. Angel of the Venice Carnival on February 19, 2017. (Photo by Alberto Pizzoli):

18. Girls at the carnival in Bolivia, February 25, 2017. (Photo by David Mercado | Reuters):

19. And this is Germany. (Photo by Michael Probst):

20. Carnival in Haiti, February 19, 2017. (Photo by Hector Retamal):

21. Carnival in the north-east of Portugal, 26 February 2017. (Photo: Octavio Passos):

22. Agricultural Carnival in the Spanish countryside, February 25, 2017. (Photo by Susana Vera | Reuters):

23. This outfit is called “Casino Royale”, and the carnival takes place in the Canary Islands, February 24, 2017. (Photo by Borja Suarez | Reuters):

Well, a few exposures remaining will be from Brazil, still the most colorful events take place there.

24. Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, 27 February 2017. (Photo by Pilar Olivares | Reuters):

25. Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, 27 February 2017. (Photo Yasuyoshi Chiba):

26. Sambadrome on Sapucaí – street in Rio de Janeiro, designed for street processions, carnival samba and other large-scale action. Established in 1984. The construction is a fenced 700-meter street, on both sides of which are bleachers for spectators. (Photo by Leo Correa):

27. Rio de Janeiro, February 24, 2017. (Photo by Borja Suarez | Reuters):

27. São Paulo, Brazil, on February 25, 2017. (Photo by Borja Suarez | Reuters):

29. São Paulo, Brazil, February 25, 2017. (Photo: Paulo Whitaker | Reuters):