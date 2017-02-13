Close to three.30am early Thursday morning previous week, a girl, her husband, and their two children were soundly asleep, when their cat all of a sudden bit the girl and woke her up – only to advise her that their house was on fireplace. “It’s rather appealing to see that it was the cat that did notify them that there was an situation,” claimed County of Grande Prairie fireplace Main Trevor Grant. He included: “[The household] was rather pleased with their cat. The cat woke them up with ample time… If they hadn’t been notified, it could have unquestionably been a various end result.”

Thankfully, no just one was injured. The firefighters managed to extinguish the fireplace, and even conserve the 2nd kitty owned by the household.

At the second, the household an their heroic cat are remaining at a different home.

More data: County of Grande Prairie Regional Hearth Service (h/t)

Close to three.30am on Thursday morning previous week, a girl, her husband, and their two children were asleep…

Graphic cedits: Edmonton Journal

When their cat all of a sudden bit the girl and woke her up – only to advise her that their house was on fireplace

Graphic cedits: William Vavrek Photography

“The cat woke them up with ample time… it could have unquestionably been a various result”. No just one was harmed

Graphic cedits: William Vavrek Photography