Celebrities with Amazing, Beautiful and Real Bodies:

Liv Tyler was born in New York City, New York. She is the daughter of Steven Tyler of the band Aerosmith, and Bebe Buell, former model (and Playboy Playmate of the Month) and stalwart of the backstage rock scene of the 1970s. Liv grew up thinking that rock star Todd Rundgren was her father. But as she was growing up, Tyler began dropping by to visit, and Liv noticed that his daughter Mia Tyler looked enough like her to be her twin. She confronted her mother, and was told the truth; by the time she was 12, she had taken her father’s name. At 14, she and her mother left Portland, Maine, for New York, where she got her start as a model. A year was enough of the modeling grind, and she decided to become an actress. She was offered the part of “Callie” in Heavy (1995) after a single reading and, only three weeks later, was cast in Silent Fall (1994); James Mangold, director of Heavy (1995), decided to delay shooting until Liv was available. With seven films in the 1993-96 period, her career took off.

We already know she’s a talented rapper.

And it’s clear Blue Ivy has the moves to match – with the five-year-old lighting up the dance floor as she joined mom Beyonce at a close friend’s wedding in Colorado on Saturday.

The two were filmed by fellow guests in the midst of the packed party at the nuptials of Beyonce’s creative director Todd Tourso and his bride Christina Tang.

Before she became the frontwoman of a billion dollar fashion and lifestyle empire, Jessica Simpson was one of pop’s “It” girls of the new millennium. After The Spice Girls reintroduced the concept of Girl Power with a cry of “zig a zig ah,” the scene was flooded with a new group of youthful princesses. Amidst a stream of tightly produced Swede-pop masterpieces and pleas of being rubbed the right way, the Texas native emerged as one of the most wholesome acts out of the bunch.

The daughter of a minister, she was signed to Columbia Records after impressing CEO Tommy Mottola in 1998 and released her first album in 1999. Preceded by the top 5 hit “I Wanna Love You Forever,” the project was a collection of ballads that placed her as the foil to her Lolita-esque peers. It became a respectable hit but hid the blossoming pop star behind her religious purity. The album and its campaign presented her more as more of an angel than a real person.

Salma Hayek’s beauty secrets are mostly about what not to do

Salma Hayek’s beauty is indisputable and has been so since she first came upon the Hollywood scene. At 50 years old, she’s no less stunning than when she launched her career in her 20s. The Mexican model, actress, entrepreneur, and producer recently spoke with the New York Times, revealing a number of her beauty secrets — many of which are more about what she doesn’t do.

When it comes to skin care, Hayek eschews sunscreen, unless she knows she will be in the sun for long stretches. “I don’t think the chemicals in sunscreen are good for your skin,” she says. “I believe in using it when you need it.”

Hayek also does not exfoliate. “Exfoliating a lot may make you look good in the short term,” says Hayek, but she believes that the long-term effects may not warrant the quick fix. Instead she uses serums and oils, depending on how her skin feels on a particular day.

Another beauty practice Hayek does not participate in is coloring her hair. From her vantage point, coloring her hair is a waste of time: “I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life,” she says.

Will following Hayek’s to-don’t list grant you her particular beauty and grace? Perhaps — but if anything, you’ll certainly find some ways to save some time every day and maybe, like Hayek, discover some new moments to enjoy life.

Scarlett Johansson: Fans must pressure Hollywood into more women-led films

Scarlett Johansson has urged audiences to demand more women-led films to pressure Hollywood bosses into ending the gender gap.

She spoke out alongside her co-stars of Rough Night, which is being fronted by five women, making it a rarity on the big screen.

Recent hits such as Wonder Woman, the highest-ever grossing film directed by a woman, have shown that there is the appetite among viewers for the gender disparity to be closed.

Johansson, 32, told the Press Association: “The conversation starts in the general public and I think the industry follows. Unfortunately they don’t often lead by example.

“I think the audience has to be vocal and demand what they want to see and that they want diversity and that they want stories that reflect the zeitgeist.”

Co-star Jillian Bell echoed Johansson, saying: “The more people see them (women-led films), the more the studio gets the note that it works.”

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick expecting baby No. 2

Yesterday was a big day for power couple Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick. The former pro tennis player was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017, and in his acceptance speech, he revealed that he and his wife are expecting their second child!

Brooklyn, the 30-year-old model and actress, has been married to Andy since 2009, and the couple has a 1-year-old son, Hank. Yesterday, Brooklyn watched as her husband was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, and as he gave a heart-melting acceptance speech.

“My wife Brooklyn, most people don’t know you’re kind of nuts,” the 34-year-old tennis player said, according to People. “You’re my partner in crime. In a life full of good fortune, being around you has been by far the luckiest part. I’m a better human for us having met 10 years ago.”

“You’re the reason why my personal transition into a quasi-normal, everyday life has been gratifying and full,” Andy continued. “Hank will someday realize how lucky he is. Our daughter that’s coming will also realize she has the best mother on earth. Simply, thank you for being you.”

We’re betting there were a few teary eyes in the audience after that speech!

Congrats to the couple!

Christina Hendricks, Alysia Reiner to Star in Dark Comedy From ‘Glow’ Actress

Christina Hendricks, Alysia Reiner and Anna Camp are set to star in the dark comedy Egg.

Hendricks and Reiner will play old art-school rivals that both happen to be expecting children at the same time, but one is carrying hers while the other is using a surrogate, played by Camp.

The movie comes from best-selling author Risa Mickenberg (Taxi Driver Wisdom) and will be directed by filmmaker Marianna Palka, who recently starred on Netflix’s wrestling comedy GLOW. David Alan Basche and Gbenga Akinnagbe also star.

Reiner and Basche are producing, along with former Comedy Central president Michele Ganeless.

Hendricks was last seen in the comedies Fist Fight and Bad Santa 2, and is set to topline NBC’s buzzy midseason drama Good Girls.

Reiner is best known for her role on Orange Is the New Black and also appears on FX’s Better Things. Camp will soon be seen in the third installment in the Pitch Perfect franchise.

Palka made her directorial debut with the Sundance feature Good Dick, which she wrote and starred in with Jason Ritter.

Production on Egg is set to begin at the end of the summer in New York.

Jennifer Lopez and Antonio Banderas lead celebrity tributes to the victims of the Barcelona terror attack

Jennifer Lopez led a huge number of A-list stars paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the Barcelona terror attack.

Sofia Vergara Shares a Set Photo with Her ‘Fake Family’!

Sofia Vergara spends the afternoon shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue on Wednesday afternoon (August 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress went casual and chic in a gray T-shirt, ripped jeans, and tan heels as she enjoyed a day off from filming the upcoming season of Modern Family.

The day before, Sofia took to Instagram to share a photo from set of season nine of Modern Family.

“My fake family #modernfamily #setlife,” Sofia captioned the below photo of herself with co-stars Rico Rodriguez and Ed O’Neill.

Season nine of Modern Family airs on Wednesday, September 27 on ABC.

Kate Upton Shares How She Worked Up to Lifting Heavy Weights

Kate Upton prides herself on being a badass. The 25-year-old model and actress can push a sled with 500-pound weights across the floor, no problem, and does hip thrusts with a 200-pound bar across her lap. (She’s always a source of gymspo.) “Here I am bragging,” she says with a laugh as she describes her fitness feats. “But it’s exciting, challenging, and empowering to see what I can do.”

Kate is killing it outside the gym too. She’s engaged to Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (“We haven’t set a wedding date yet. We’re just enjoying the engagement,” she says), and in addition to her hugely successful modeling career, she’s taking on more acting roles. In her new movie, The Layover, which is in theaters now, Kate stars as a woman competing with her best friend for the same guy after their plane makes a forced landing. “It was really fun to film; an awesome learning experience,” says Kate, who has been studying acting for seven years. “I believe in hard work and learning your craft before going out there and doing it.” As disciplined as she is in her work life and her workouts, Kate is also a big proponent of treating herself. “I mean, you can’t be good all day,” she says. Some of her favorite things: going out to dinner, drinking wine, and eating french fries and chocolate.

“I’m always hungry,” she admits. “I love to snack.” Here’s how she balances the work with the fun—and why being a little bad is a very good thing.