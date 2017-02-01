in, Inspirations,

Characters From Cartoons And Flicks Placed In Genuine Pictures

Fiction figures have their own universe and their own dimension (it employed two be two dimensional planet but currently computer system graphics and animation have a tendency to be 3D additional and additional usually). What would take place if by some strange twist of faith these fictional animated figures popped out and appeared in genuine existence. I guess, our existence would abruptly grow to be significantly additional intriguing and loony. The group of Russian artists merge figures with genuine existence shots. Delight in!

Additional information: VK

































1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222

Like DYT on FB:

 

Leave a Reply

cartoonscharactersFlicksGenuinepictures