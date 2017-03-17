Did you know that bees are the only insects that generate food items eaten by individuals? In truth, bees pollinate crops that are dependable for one out of every single 3 bites of food items we consume. These are just some of the good reasons we should really be alarmed that the world’s bee populace is fast declining.

Pesticide use, shrinking habitat, air air pollution, and world wide warming are just some of the things affecting bees. So what can you do? Just one brief, uncomplicated way to support is to boost the sum of wild habitat readily available for these winged insects. Various charity companies will ship out cost-free packets of wildflower seeds in get to provide much more pollen and nectar for bees.

Also stepping up to the plate is Cheerios, with their #BringBacktheBees marketing campaign. With their pleasant mascot Excitement and affiliation with honey, the cereal huge has pledged to ship a hundred million cost-free seeds. Not only that, they are on the lookout to boost bee habitat on their oat farms, with a target to host 3,three hundred acres of wildflowers by 2020.

In conjunction with associate Veseys, Cheerios has previously arrived at its target, but it’s continuing to mail out packets of cost-free seeds. Receiving yours is as quick as filling in this variety. Don’t stay in the United States? Residents of Canada and the British isles can also receive cost-free packets from nearby companies.

Look at this movie to find out much more about why we want to help you save bees.

h/t: [reddit]