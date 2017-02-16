Spring has arrived early in the Jap Japanese town of Kawazu. The small town, located just outside the house of Tokyo, is famous for their 8000 cherry blossom trees that bloom early each calendar year. The lush landscapes that greet hundreds of thousands of people every February are supremely romantic.

The blossoms, regarded as sakura in Japanese, generally bloom in late March or early April, but Kawazu’s trees belong to a exclusive variety that bouquets before other individuals. A small locomotive teach will take passengers on a journey via fragrant aromas and gradient shades of pink. At night time, the trees are illuminated by floodlights, and their reflections dance along the nevertheless waters of the Izu peninsula.

Cherry blossoms are highly symbolic and culturally substantial in Japan. The transient character of their splendor is usually equated to the brevity of existence, so they not only characterize the acceptance of karma and destiny, but the eventual welcoming of loss of life. For these explanations, they appear usually in Japanese artwork, and have turn out to be an identifying picture of the state alone.

Far more details: Kawazu Tourism

