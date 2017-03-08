Childhood Cancer Survivors Recreate Their Viral Photo 3 Years Later

Back again in 2014, photographer Lora Scantling captured three young women preventing most cancers. Now, three a long time later, the women have reunited for a new photo, and they’re much better and much healthier than ever!

Scantling’s father was getting rid of his fight to lung most cancers, so she desired to do one thing “that spoke a thousand words that would draw emotion”. She selected childhood most cancers due to the fact her friend experienced misplaced her son to most cancers earlier. “I place a post out on Fb trying to find minor women who have been preventing most cancers, and the portrait was born!” she explained. Then three-calendar year-aged Rylie, six-calendar year-aged Rheann, and four-calendar year-aged Ainsley did not know each individual other until the photo shoot, yet they became immediate good friends. The 2014 photo captured the three women hugging and demonstrating assistance to each individual other, and it went viral on social media. Now, the 2017 photo is just as psychological. It exhibits the three women, which are now all most cancers-absolutely free, wanting much healthier and much better than ever, and holding a gold ribbon, which represents childhood most cancers consciousness. “Cancer is like a dragon,” Rheann explained. “Yeah, and chemo is the prince,” Ainsley responded. Rylie added: “Cancer messed with the erroneous princesses!”

More info: Fb | scantlingphotography.com (h/t: huffingtonpost)

