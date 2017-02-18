Architecture, zz,

Chinese Province Spends $73M To Reproduce Century-Old ‘Ancient Town’

Building on the Guiyang ancient town undertaking in Hunan province commenced on Feb. 13, China News claimed. The undertaking was carried out with an financial investment of 500 million RMB ($seventy two.eight million). The cultural web site, occupying two,160 mu (a hundred and forty four hectares) of land, options pseudo-basic architecture like a Guiyang Confucius Temple, Kun Opera household, museums, ancient phases and business streets. It is meant to showcase the cultures of Guiyang in excess of the very last two,000 many years.

h/t: individuals.cn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

73MAncientCenturyOldChineseProvinceReproduceSpendstown