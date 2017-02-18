Building on the Guiyang ancient town undertaking in Hunan province commenced on Feb. 13, China News claimed. The undertaking was carried out with an financial investment of 500 million RMB ($seventy two.eight million). The cultural web site, occupying two,160 mu (a hundred and forty four hectares) of land, options pseudo-basic architecture like a Guiyang Confucius Temple, Kun Opera household, museums, ancient phases and business streets. It is meant to showcase the cultures of Guiyang in excess of the very last two,000 many years.

