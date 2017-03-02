Déjà vu is hardly ever experienced in the ever-shifting tech planet, but a single beforehand-beloved mobile phone is creating its way back around the bend. The Nokia 3310, which first released in September 2000, has been revamped for our modern age. This update on the vintage a short while ago manufactured its debut at the 2017 Mobile Globe Congress in Barcelona, and it aims to seize the hearts of individuals nostalgic for a “dumb mobile phone.”

If you experienced a cell mobile phone in the early aughts, odds are you owned a Nokia 3310. The “candy bar” phone—which bought a staggering 126 million models worldwide—did small a lot more than make a get in touch with, send a textual content, and enjoy the video game Snake but it all seemed fantastic at the time. And despite the fact that there is a apparent enhance to the 2017 variation, it is however a pretty simple mobile phone.

So, how has it modified? For starters, the mobile phone is a lot more colorful and arrives in purple, yellow, blue, and gray conditions. There is also a coloration monitor, 2-megapixel digicam, microSD slot, and a browser for fundamental world-wide-web surfing—you won’t find touchscreen listed here. But what the Nokia lacks in options it tends to make up for in battery lifetime it has 22 hrs of communicate time and can final a complete thirty day period on standby.

The Nokia 3310 will be readily available afterwards in 2017 and will value about $fifty two. With this price tag, it is not trying to contend with the smartphone marketplace, but somewhat appeal to individuals who: just can’t find the money for the $1,000 Apple iphone want a mobile phone for their children or an possibility for when they vacation.

Nokia 3310: Internet site

h/t: [Wonderful Life, CNN]

All visuals by means of Nokia.