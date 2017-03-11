Sombra (aka, Victor Ruano) is usually a freelance multi-disciplinarian artist performing in collage, graphic design and style, filmmaking, plus much more. As a self-proclaimed “visual storyteller,” he’s dedicated to producing individual narratives in his artwork, as noticed in his vibrant and experimental collages. Modern-day and vintage imagery mix to inform complex tales of humanity, like swamp monsters masquerading as desirable enthusiasts, and flowers that burst away from bodies up coming to symbols of sexuality and war. Check out Sombra’s online portfolio to find out more about his varied operate.

Playfully Complex Narratives in Collages by Sombra