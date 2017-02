The university Make Up For Ever Academy prepared a contest among the students in system artwork option, which consisted in re-decoding the artworks of Murakami. These students adapted the pop, kawaii and colorful codes of the artist, as a result of a deal with portray that goes further than the very simple artwork of makeup and produces a canvas on a deal with. The result is bluffing. Learn as a result of Clovis Lalanne’s pics.

