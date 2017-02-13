Hello, my name is Solomon and I am a Print ADdict.

It all started on a beautiful summer day when I fired up my laptop and decided to cherish the fact that hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. So I decided to put my creative skills to test and challenged myself to 365 days of print ads. Every single day, even on holidays, even when drunk, even when hungover, I pick a random brand and based on their history and background I create a Print Ad.

Today marked the 128th day of my challenge, there have been some creative ups and downs, but I haven’t quit and I am going for that 365 days. We humans say -never a day without a copy!

More info: Facebook

Solomon Tsitsuashvili is on a Mission of Completing a 365 Days of Print Ads:

Distinct

Snickers

Air Canada – When Donald Trump Was Elected A President.

Toyota Prius

Doritos

Heineken

Fb

Airbnb

Fedex

Abc News