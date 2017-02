Overflowing consequences of lampwork appeal to and shock, don’t they? Like if you are seeking at waves or a starred sky. And abruptly you come across lampwork jewellery revealing the attractiveness of the deep azure ocean or room in miniature! Russian artist Marina Berulava recreates the depth of the full universe in incredible rings, necklaces and earrings.

When gazing at these kinds of a lampwork piece, 1 feels like looking at faraway stars and nebulae twinkling in a telescope. Some is effective remind of a very small oceanarium with aquatic crops and jellyfishes. Tranquil transfers of violet, purple, sea wave and olive shades are as magnificent as mother nature.

Would you like to try on the jewellery? And truly feel yourself a galaxy queen or a mermaid? Or just don a important case in point of lampwork… Anyway, inspiration life listed here!

More info: livemaster.com

Cosmic Lampwork Jewelry by Marina Berulava

Picture credits: Marina Berulava

