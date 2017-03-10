We’ve all heard of couples getting married on the seashore, but what about in the water? It is practically unheard of. But that is particularly what bride Susana Zamos and her groom Jovany did their water wedding was done in the middle of the Caribbean Sea in Cozumel, Mexico. Surrounded by 100 friends and relatives, they stood absolutely clad—and midsection deep–in the crystal very clear water.

It comes as no surprise that this unique ceremony was really hard to pull off. “We had a wedding planner who instructed us: ‘you just can’t get married in the ocean, it’s much much too complex,’” Zamos recalled. “So we believed, alright, we’ll get married on the seashore like absolutely everyone else.”

But, when photographer Sol Tamargo (of Del Sol Pictures) heard their plan, she convinced them in any other case. “She instructed us ‘you HAVE to do it! You have to get married in the water, it will be Amazing!’ This full vision all came about mainly because of Sol… she’s the one who turned the desire into a reality!” And awesome it was, at the time they figured out the logistics. Acquiring attendees to the secluded El Cielo sandbar essential two boats and a catamaran.





For Tamargo, owning the appropriate tools took arduous organizing. “We [the Del Sol crew] have been traveling a drone from a transferring boat, I was capturing with 2 big underwater housings, it was technically was very challenging as I couldn’t actually see.”

Tamargo also acknowledges the pleasure that this endeavor introduced. “I was capturing from the boat, then I jumped into the water putting on a snorkel, mask and wetsuit and mermaid cap in the middle of a wedding!” Tamargo exclaimed. “When do you at any time get to do one thing like that?!”

Photographer Sol Tamargo snapping a selfie in the middle of the motion.

The ensuing photographs are incredible. Taken both equally previously mentioned and underneath the water, they clearly show the bride floating down the “aisle” in a beautiful peach colored gown that would seem flawlessly at household in the ocean. Foregoing a veil, she opted for a regal

seashell crown.

In the close, the full wedding reflected Zamos’ close ties to the ocean. “I have constantly beloved the water,” the bride explained. “I’m a scuba diver and was fortuitous sufficient to develop up with a pool in the backyard and the sea not considerably absent. My happiest times have been constantly in the water.” Now, she has one a lot more to include to that list.





Del Sol Pictures also shot drone footage of the unique working day:

Del Sol Pictures: Website | Facebook

h/t: [PetaPixel, The Huffington Publish]

All photographs through Del Sol Pictures.