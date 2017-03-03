Nagi Noda was a Japanese pop artist and director born in Tokyo. She labored as a freelance artwork director and as an artist and vogue designer. She developed camapigns for Nike and Laforet and a quick film for Panasonic. Noda’s operates are defined by artificiality and seriality, balancing among visual artwork and industrial relations with a substantial degree of creativity and non-conformity in their aesthetic and narration.

“The Works of Nagi Noda often make a disconcerting perception, with an aesthetic ranging from surreal to strange to poetic,” – Gals in Graphic Design.

Nagi died on September seven, 2008, at age 34, after surgical difficulties from injuries sustained in a visitors incident the prior 12 months.

