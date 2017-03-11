“The future is now,” might be a true statement: we live in a present that’s in constant flux—maybe it even means we’ve entered the future as a state of mind, if not the literal definition of a fixed point in time. As fun as it is to debate, Josan Gonzalez’s art books of the same name are decidedly set in a future we have not yet set foot in. His cyberpunk illustrations create a chaotic, densely urban world populated by cyborgs and outlaws outfitted with advanced prosthetics.

More info: Facebook

Cyberpunk Illustrations of a Dystopian Future: