Raising twins is undoubtedly twice the operate, but, as a person father has figured out, it is also double the fun. Martin Hughes, a dad from England, has an identical established of four-12 months-previous twin girls named Poppy and Isabella. Throughout a modern journey to London, he made the decision to enjoy a prank on his fellow resort friends inspired by the Grady twins, an iconic, identical duo from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

The horrifying twins are notoriously known for their coordinated blue dresses, lifeless expressions, and monotonous, in-sync speech. To capture the essence of the terrifying younger girls, Hughes dressed minor Poppy and Isabella in matching dresses. Later on, just like in the movie, he instructed them to keep arms in the hallway. With their not-so-serious expressions and inevitably cute demeanors, the cute minor girls are clearly not practically as terrifying as the Grady twins. However, they nevertheless managed to startle some unsuspecting lodgers. “They’re far too younger to depart there to spook people instantly,” Hughes told Buzzfeed, “but when we’ve had them do the pose then stood back and someone’s turned the corner they’ve gasped and long gone a minor environmentally friendly.”

Nevertheless this is the 1st time Hughes has prompted his daughters to reenact the terrifying scene, it has been in the creating for a long time. “As shortly as we located out we were getting identical twins I thought The Shining,” he said. “As they’ve gotten older and we can journey and keep in hotels, it was a given that I’d get them to stand keeping arms in the hallway for a joke.” Now, Hughes is seeking forward to refining the prank as the twins improve up, and already cannot wait around for long term Halloweens!

This is Poppy and Isabella, an cute established of twins from England.

And this is the Grady twins, a horrifying pair from The Shining.

Photo credit rating: Warner Brothers

Throughout a modern journey to London, the fun-loving father of Poppy and Isabella decided to have a bit of fun and reenact the iconic scene.

Spooky! (And cute.)

h/t: [Buzzfeed]

All illustrations or photos via Martin Hughes until in any other case mentioned.