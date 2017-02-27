Billy Flynn Gadbois amazed his ex-wife on her birthday by bringing playing cards and bouquets, as nicely as supporting their young children make her a particular breakfast. Even while they are divorced, Billy thinks they really should continue to maintain a healthy romance and describes why in a viral Fb submit.

Gadbois’ submit, posted on the Appreciate What Issues Fb site, has gone viral considering the fact that with around 725k likes and 216k shares. You can browse the complete submit beneath!

Extra facts: Fb (h/t)

Divorced dad Billy Flynn Gadbois became irritated following men and women kept asking the identical problem

So he stated almost everything in a Fb submit

The submit has gone viral considering the fact that, with around 725k likes and 216k shares

1000’s of men and women are admiring what this dad did

And commenting the submit, telling their own very similar tales