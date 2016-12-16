Sport, oddly enough, is not only useful, but also a dangerous occupation. Any professional athlete may take a whole evening by simple enumeration of injuries received by them in the arena, ring, or a football field. Powered by wear body repays owner torn ligaments, broken legs, a broken entrails and other “joys.” Participants extreme disciplines of risk and large: there is at stake, and a private life. Before you – some of the most dangerous sports in the world, which can only do a real adrenaline junkie.

Motorcycle races

Each participant highway-ring motorcycle races risking his life – and the training may not be less dangerous than the performance itself. High-speed, sharp turns and the audacity to turn athletes race on a motorcycle in real attraction of death. Only the famous The Isle of Man TT, the track which is more like a serpentine, claimed during the existence of life 246-year-riders.

Heliskiing

Not only dangerous, but also quite an expensive sport. Riders pay good money for a trip by helicopter to the tops of the mountains, the slopes of which are covered by anyone else untouched snow. There are no trails, lifeguards and medical service: a jump from a helicopter to the virgin lands, which make many fans of heliski, is dangerous in itself.

Stritlaging

Sports invented lazy and totally crazy skaters California: lying on skateboards, they descended the steep slopes, gaining a crazy speed. Special chic stritlaginga – to leave the busy, going sharply down the track and maneuver in heavy traffic until the descent. Total in the world there are only 1200 active pro-riders, the number of which, as one would expect, it has been steadily declining.

Surfing on the big wave

Wave-killer, sometimes reaching ten meters in height, is able to scare anyone, just not a professional surfer. More precisely, not a professional surfer who suffer from constant shortage of adrenaline – these are the guys and romp through the world all year round, trying to ride the wave of the coolest. In a bad season killed 30 surfers: they sink, smash their heads against the rocks and simply go missing. Needless to say, that their example is not for the future for new generations adrenaline junkies?

Cheerleading

Forget about the external component of this beautiful sports honed movements participating teams and well-coordinated work of the whole group achieved not only then, but also blood. Professional Cheerleading American organization claims 20,000 injured athletes per year. The most common fractures of the vertebrae and legs, the head drop caused a concussion and a bruised lung.

Running of the bulls

What could be better than a morning run in the company of a couple of dozen angry bulls? The town of Pamplona, ​​Spain, annually becomes a mecca for all lovers of thrills at the expense of wildlife. On the day of the festival on the narrow streets of Pamplona release a herd of not too satisfied with the life of young bulls. Everyone who stays away from home, will automatically become participants of the race – and in fact ahead of an angry bull, decided in whatever was to break your head horns – not an easy task. Despite the fact that each Encierroin claiming the lives of at least 30 people, the number of those wishing to try force, endurance, speed, and number of brains with a bull, not decreasing.

Keyvdayving

Keyvdayving, initially, was not a sports discipline. Researchers had to dive into a cave filled with water in order to obtain the necessary information. Enthusiasts divers descend into the underwater world of closed just like that, the love of art. The slightest mistake can cost a diver’s death. The situation is aggravated reigning underground (underwater and at the same time) darkness – Faulty lamp is equivalent to a death sentence. All over the world for the year killed more than 700 divers.

Base jumping

Base jumping is considered an extreme sport – but in fact, this is a real suicide attempt with insurance. Jumpers are thrown into the abyss with high-rise buildings, monuments, and other rocks, categorically not suitable for parachuting spots. Special chic is open cupola later – but these dudes without exception even in this crazy environment.

High-altitude mountaineering

According to statistics, Everest takes every seventh daredevil, risked a long and difficult climb. On the way to the top, climbers often encounter less fortunate members of previous groups – frozen to death. Hypoxia, hypothermia, frostbite and pneumonia complete the picture. The slightest sprain may well be worth climber life took a break and did not notice how he fell asleep. Only on Everest for the year killed more than 200 people.

Golf

No, this is not a joke. This meditative, measured game takes up to 900 people each year. Interestingly, most of the people killed by lightning in the world – that golfers who did not want to interrupt the match during thunderstorms and make sure the hard way that the metal stick may well make a career as a lightning rod. The second most common cause of death of a golfer – hit the ball in the head. Survivors waiting for a heart attack: a few hours under the scorching sun, and can bring a healthy person.