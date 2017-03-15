Designer Odysseas Galinos Paparounis is constantly seeking towards the upcoming. As the founder of Høly, an company created up of “curious explorers of structure,” the Greek graphic designer’s impressive and imaginative method to typography is specifically apparent in his newest creation, Futuracha Pro—a typeface that evolves in advance of your eyes.

Futuracha Professional functions Artwork Nouveau-like swirls and curves contrasted by basic serifs. Though this whimsical glance could be eye-catching as is, its structure actually arrives to life as you type. With every keystroke of this new font, the letters alter condition. Many are adorned with further swirls, others become elongated, and some simply stay the exact. According to Paparounis, these stylistic increase-ons are solely in the name of art. “Most fonts acquire gain of ligatures and elaborations in an attempt for visual corrections,” he tells The Huffington Article. “[Futuracha Professional] locations creativity beside features, participate in in advance of guidelines, experimentation in advance of manuals.”

In terms of its influences, Futuracha Professional is a fascinating fusion. In addition to the Futura typeface, Paparounis sought inspiration from a very not likely supply: cockroaches. As a structure university student, he was asked to illustrate the disregarded bugs. While observing his models, his gaze wandered to their curled antennae and thorny legs. These unanticipated functions finally inspired the natural aesthetic of Futuracha Professional. Paparounis even named the typeface immediately after the valuable bugs, as “Futuracha” is a intelligent blend of “Futura” and “cucaracha” (the Spanish phrase for “cockroach”).

Proper now, the typeface is only readily available to graphic designers who are equipped to configure and position each individual, single letter. Høly, nonetheless, hopes to alter that. Through a crowdfunding web page, the company aims to make Futuracha Professional an accessible, Open Sort Font. You can learn more about the venture and donate as a result of Indiegogo.

This is Futuracha Professional.

It is a new font with stylized letters that alter condition as you type.

Its alphabet functions special, Artwork Nouveau-like letters.







Every single letter is composed of a special and evolving set of components.







Høly: Site | Fb | Behance

h/t: [The Huffington Article]

All photos by using Høly.