Designers Think about Cartoon Figures In Real-Existence Scenes

What happens when you mix Classic Mythology with well known cartoons and true lifestyle shots? Perfectly evidently a superb entire world in which Wally performs soccer, Johnny Bravo is a UFC champion, and Homer Simpson, erm, drinks beer…
The artistic group at DesignCrowd was asked to take any animated character, from any resource, and mix them with photos.
The sequence of contests, titled Cartoon Pygmalion, have captivated 1000+ photos from designers about the entire world and characteristic all sorts of cartoon creations brought to lifestyle in a practical context.
And in circumstance you were wondering, in Greek mythology, Pygmalion was a sculptor who fell in a enjoy with a statue he experienced carved, which was then brought to lifestyle by Aphrodite.
Much more details: web site.designcrowd.com
Melman in his ‘natural’ environment
Impression credits: designcrowd
Jewel in a cage
Impression credits: designcrowd
Homer chills out
Impression credits: designcrowd
Charlie Brown actively playing pitcher
Impression credits: designcrowd
Bravo, Johnny…
Impression credits: designcrowd
Obtaining the true Nemo
Impression credits: designcrowd
Scrat satisfies his match
Impression credits: designcrowd
There’s Wally’s teammates
Impression credits: designcrowd
Sir Tow Mater again to the working day career
Impression credits: designcrowd
Geri finds another person to participate in his recreation
Impression credits: designcrowd