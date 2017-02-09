Designers Think about Cartoon Figures In Real-Existence Scenes

What happens when you mix Classic Mythology with well known cartoons and true lifestyle shots? Perfectly evidently a superb entire world in which Wally performs soccer, Johnny Bravo is a UFC champion, and Homer Simpson, erm, drinks beer…

Display Comprehensive Text

The artistic group at DesignCrowd was asked to take any animated character, from any resource, and mix them with photos.

The sequence of contests, titled Cartoon Pygmalion, have captivated 1000+ photos from designers about the entire world and characteristic all sorts of cartoon creations brought to lifestyle in a practical context.

And in circumstance you were wondering, in Greek mythology, Pygmalion was a sculptor who fell in a enjoy with a statue he experienced carved, which was then brought to lifestyle by Aphrodite.

Much more details: web site.designcrowd.com

Melman in his ‘natural’ environment

Impression credits: designcrowd

Jewel in a cage

Impression credits: designcrowd

Homer chills out

Impression credits: designcrowd

Charlie Brown actively playing pitcher

Impression credits: designcrowd

Bravo, Johnny…

Impression credits: designcrowd

Obtaining the true Nemo

Impression credits: designcrowd

Scrat satisfies his match

Impression credits: designcrowd

There’s Wally’s teammates

Impression credits: designcrowd

Sir Tow Mater again to the working day career

Impression credits: designcrowd

Geri finds another person to participate in his recreation

Impression credits: designcrowd