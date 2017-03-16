In Immersed Birds, a sequence of minimalist and fashionable wood sculptures, Mexican designer Moisés Hernández explores the polychromatic plumage of tropical birds. To realize the brilliant tones of just about every bird’s feathers, Hernández employs a dip-dying technique. This experimental technique of portray culminates in a person-of-a-type, contrasting layers of colour.

Immersed Birds presents 3 stunning species native to Mexico: the toucan, hummingbird, and Mexican quetzal. Fascinated in their “glowing chromatic vary,” the artist reinterprets the spectacular hues of their feathers via a process of dip-dying. By strategically immersing the sculptures in coloured water, Hernández is able to “achieve an attention-grabbing texture of intersections and transparency designed by layers of colour.” Furthermore, by varying the sum of time various parts of just about every chicken spend submerged in the water, he is able to control the saturation of just about every consecutive coating. When dipped for a lengthy period of time, the layers are dark and approximately opaque. Contrarily, when left in for a limited stint, they are so see-via that the wood grain is obvious.

In addition to the birds’ colorful coats, the series also explores their distinctive kinds. Crafted from wood and composed of sleek curves, the sculptures showcase the unique shape of just about every creature. From the toucan’s massive invoice to the hummingbird’s thin beak, the animals’ essential attributes are current.

Besides the delightful diversity of the birds’ plumage, Hernández’s Immersed Birds sequence also explores the inherent thrust-and-pull amongst equipment-designed and hand-crafted objects. The artist creates just about every sculpture using CNC (laptop or computer numerical control) engineering, which enables him to skillfully realize any form he needs. When contrasted with Hernández’s palms-on technique of portray, this mechanized approach to sculpting presents the avant-garde figures a interesting duality.

