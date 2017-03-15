If you are headed out for a swim but however want to stay in character, Enchanted Bikinis has you coated. Their fairytale-influenced wear is all you will need to consider your Disney Princess seem to the beach front.

The startup model gives stunning styles modeled following a whole host of figures, and each and every bikini is made lovingly by hand. “Our mission is to allow the princess in you glow and enchant anyone and all the things around,” they publish on their formal internet site. Every piece is also totally customizable, and sizes operate from tiny to extra-huge, so all females can consider part in the magic.

The bikinis are offered now, but some of them consider a lot more time to be made by hand, so get before long if you will need that gorgeous Little Mermaid established by summer season.

