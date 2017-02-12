Entertainment,

Disney Releases New “Beauty And The Beast” Character Posters And They’ll Come To Life If You Click On Them

Emma Watson As Belle

Emma Watson As Belle

source

Luke Evans As Gaston

Luke Evans As Gaston

source

Dan Stevens As The Beast

Dan Stevens As The Beast

source

Ian McKellen As Cogsworth

Ian McKellen As Cogsworth

source

Emma Thompson As Mrs. Potts

Emma Thompson As Mrs. Potts

source

Ewan McGregor As Lumiere

Ewan McGregor As Lumiere

source

Elegance And The Beast, All Characters

Beauty And The Beast, All Characters

source

Dan Stevens As The Prince

Dan Stevens As The Prince

source

Kevin Kline As Maurice

Kevin Kline As Maurice

source

Josh Gad As Lefou

Josh Gad As Lefou

source

Stanley Tucci As Cadenza

Stanley Tucci As Cadenza

source

Audra Mcdonald As Garderobe

Audra Mcdonald As Garderobe

source

Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked As Plumette

Gugu Mbatha-Raw As Plumette

source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

700-pageBeauty and the Beastbeauty and the beast postersDisneydisney filmDisney movieemma watsonfilm postersmotion postersmovie postersmoving posters