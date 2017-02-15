Have you at any time wished you could be a bird? Now you can, with a small help from MJ of MJ’s Off the Hook Models. She’s produced a cozy owl blanket that, when worn, appears to be like like you’re a nocturnal creature with a penchant for mice. The crochet pattern is equivalent to a fringe throw, but it has a playful twist—the significant owl eyes, small pointed nose, and feathery ears double as a wearable hood. So, overlook your sweatshirt. Now, you can curl up on your sofa and remain extra warm as your torso and head are included.

Very similar to MJ’s

mermaid beach bag towel, the owl blanket can be very easily stored when not in use. It can be laid as a attractive blanket, or it can be folded into by itself and stored inside of the hood. With this selection, it seems that you’ve obtained a feathery good friend hanging out in your residing home.

MJ marketplaces this blanket as a Do-it-yourself venture and sells only the pattern. She writes that it’s meant to “work up quick” applying bulky yarn. And though it’s an state-of-the-art design, she does have a movie that features assistance with the intricate sew pattern utilised all over. Check out it by getting the directions by means of her Ravelry shop.

Convert into a bird with this charming Do-it-yourself owl blanket.





















MJ’s Off the Hook Models: Web-site | Ravelry | Instagram | Facebook

h/t: [Diply]

All photos by means of MJ’s Off the Hook Models.