Artist Warren King proves that cardboard doesn’t just have to be for bins. With some creative imagination and engineering know-how, the packing material can form amazing performs of artwork. Or, if you’re an imaginative six-yr-previous, it can make for a great knights costume. King fashioned a established of Gothic-model armor for one lucky child and shared his complete system on Flickr. There, you get a in depth glimpse at the corrugated cardboard costume Diy. It offers an incredible total of detail and movement—despite the restraints of the material.

To create the armor, King made use of a handful of fundamental provides. Apart from the cardboard, he collected scorching glue, paint, elastic bands, and velcro. From there, he lower out parts of the front breast plate, arms, legs, and helmet. Each body portion was created up of various lesser parts, which allowed for additional motion in the accommodate. Simply because just like its 15th-century inspiration, cardboard doesn’t have a lot of give to it—too significantly bending would trigger the joints to break. To mitigate this, King created cutouts for the arms, and he also angled parts for the shoulders and thighs. Every joint adhered with each other making use of little parts of cardboard that were layered across the seams like a piece of tape.

The stop outcome is amazing. King’s engineering made a cardboard costume tailor-made to the fantasy-loving kid. And while we love looking at the kraft-coloured cardboard, the remaining iteration of the armor was painted black and silver to give it a metallic glimpse and sense. Finish with a sword and defend, this boy is completely ready to do struggle!

To start off making the cardboard costume, artist Warren King lower shapes from the corrugated material.

Smaller parts of cardboard served adhere two parts with each other.







Once King started his construct, the knight’s costume really started to choose form.







The footwear were secured with rubber bands.











The remaining final results look great as kraft brown…









…but King additional some slick black and grey paint for a metallic impact.







Warren King: Web site | Flickr | Instagram

h/t: [Reddit]

All photographs via Warren King.