Photography, Art, Design

Funny Photos, World, Photography, Art, Design

follow us on

Underwater Fantasy Fairies by Dmitry Laudin

Dmitry Laudin photographer, Member of the Artists Union of Russia. Was born in Moscow in 1968. Professionally started in photography since 2007. Using the possibilities of digital photography, computer art processing, shows the beauty and harmony of nature and women.

Dmitry Laudin brings out the beauty of the water in his series of underwater photos. This series showcases his subjects fully clothed and underwater, and the shots exude fantasy and otherworldly romanticism in every scene.

Filed Under: Photography

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *