Dmitry Laudin photographer, Member of the Artists Union of Russia. Was born in Moscow in 1968. Professionally started in photography since 2007. Using the possibilities of digital photography, computer art processing, shows the beauty and harmony of nature and women.

Dmitry Laudin brings out the beauty of the water in his series of underwater photos. This series showcases his subjects fully clothed and underwater, and the shots exude fantasy and otherworldly romanticism in every scene.