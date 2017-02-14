Meet a canine named Negão, the cutest gas station employee on the earth. The pooch was deserted at a petrol prevent by his prior homeowners. Sabrina Plannerer and her spouse ordered a Shell gas station underneath construction in the town of Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil, and when they seen the wandering doggie, they did something wonderful.

“We adopted him straight away and obtained him all the treatment animals require,” Plannerer tells The Dodo. “We purchased him foodstuff, a canine house, and a leash to consider him on walks.”

Then, they went a stage even more – they manufactured Negão a Shell ’employee’ and even gave him a worker’s ID card. The doggie turned out to be a purely natural when it will come to stellar purchaser services.

“Negão waits for persons to arrive, and then goes up to say hi there, profitable them in excess of with his charms,” Plannerer claims. “Customers love him. Some persons even carry him toys.”

The female claims she hopes this constructive example will stimulate other establishments to adopt.

Much more facts: Facebook (h/t: thedodo)

